GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.75. 39,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,179,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

