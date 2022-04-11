Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

GNRC opened at $287.41 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.92 and a 200 day moving average of $357.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

