General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $206,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

NYSE GE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

