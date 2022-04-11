General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $39.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

