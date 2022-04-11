Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GNCA stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

