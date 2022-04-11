Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.71.

G has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,013. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.