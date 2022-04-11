Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $477,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 992,611 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

