Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.20.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.09. 124,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

