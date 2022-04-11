Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 99.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

