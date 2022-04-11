GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$53.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

GFL traded up C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 261,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,856. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$33.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.93%.

GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

