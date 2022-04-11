Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.79.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.31 on Monday, hitting C$24.64. The company had a trading volume of 287,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.34 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1823799 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

