Gitlab Inc’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. After the expiration of Gitlab’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.