Gitlab Inc’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. After the expiration of Gitlab’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.
Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.