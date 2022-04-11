Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $534.20

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 534.20 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 532.40 ($6.98), with a volume of 8456544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.92).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.74) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

Get Glencore alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £70.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Glencore Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.