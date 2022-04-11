Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Global Payments stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

