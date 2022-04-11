Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $388.57 million, a PE ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,419 shares of company stock worth $710,585. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.