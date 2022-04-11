GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in GoDaddy by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

