Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.
GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Gold Fields stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
