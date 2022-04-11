Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

