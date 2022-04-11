Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.19

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $11.70. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 145,662 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.75%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.