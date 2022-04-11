Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

GDDFF remained flat at $$2.61 during trading on Monday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

