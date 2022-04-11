Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.78.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$3.10. 76,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,461. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.