Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 352,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after acquiring an additional 106,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after acquiring an additional 599,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,238,000 after acquiring an additional 293,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

