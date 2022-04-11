Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 5.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.94. 522,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,996,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$184.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

