Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 5.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.94. 522,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,996,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.