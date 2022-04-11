Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Great Ajax stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 73.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

