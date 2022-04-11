GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

