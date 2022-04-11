Gregory Smith Sells 23,205 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at C$3,423,950.36.
Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$377,436.00.
EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.
About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.