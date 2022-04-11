Gregory Smith Sells 23,205 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at C$3,423,950.36.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$377,436.00.

EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.16.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.