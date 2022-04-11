Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.
Grifols stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
