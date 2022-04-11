Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.