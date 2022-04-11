Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million -$92.41 million -0.63 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors $3.73 billion $36.18 million 13.71

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors 174 950 1750 53 2.57

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment peers beat Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.