Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.