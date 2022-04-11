Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

HBI opened at $14.30 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

