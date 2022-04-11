Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 490.80 ($6.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 408.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.40. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 507.33 ($6.65).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is 89.89%.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

