Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,496.13 ($19.62).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.13) to GBX 1,765 ($23.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($20.07) to GBX 1,250 ($16.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,030.50 ($13.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.53. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 961.15 ($12.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($32,594.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.