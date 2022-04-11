Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUM. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.79 ($120.65).

PUM traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during trading on Monday, reaching €75.44 ($82.90). 470,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

