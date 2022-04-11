Haven Protocol Market Cap Tops $101.66 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.38 or 0.00010439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $1.54 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,942.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.86 or 0.07545695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00257998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.00749571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00093151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00561178 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00378981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,217,172 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

