HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $8,437,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $258.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.15 and a 52-week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.