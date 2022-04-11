Head to Head Analysis: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Mitesco -9,190.60% -924.58% -173.69%

This table compares Babylon and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.47 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Mitesco $120,000.00 366.39 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -3.33

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Babylon and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.79%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Babylon beats Mitesco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

