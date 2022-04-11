Head to Head Comparison: ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Competitors

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ThredUp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.66 ThredUp Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.16

ThredUp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ThredUp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 287 1253 3356 63 2.64

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 164.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.99%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThredUp competitors beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.