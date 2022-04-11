Head-To-Head Review: Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) versus TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TransAct Technologies and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mandiant 1 5 0 0 1.83

TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.68%. Mandiant has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.10%. Given TransAct Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Mandiant.

Risk & Volatility

TransAct Technologies has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies -10.52% -22.43% -16.92% Mandiant 149.32% -13.14% -3.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Mandiant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $39.39 million 1.86 -$4.14 million ($0.47) -15.74 Mandiant $483.45 million 10.76 $916.14 million $3.81 5.84

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than TransAct Technologies. TransAct Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mandiant beats TransAct Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

