Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 997,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

