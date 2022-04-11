Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up to $17.89

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $18.36. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 6,064 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

