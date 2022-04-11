Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. 92,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 111,523 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.