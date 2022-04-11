Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Lowered to €95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($109.89) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Heineken stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

