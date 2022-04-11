Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of HP opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

