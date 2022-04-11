Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

HP traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.94. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

