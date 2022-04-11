Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 135,000 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $112,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $187,317.50.
- On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,779. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
