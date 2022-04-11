Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 135,000 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $112,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 302,125 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $187,317.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,779. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

