Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $31,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. 4,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.77 and a 1 year high of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.