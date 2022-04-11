HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEXO. CIBC decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, cut their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.66. 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

