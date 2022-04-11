Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

HTH opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,829,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 304,180 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hilltop by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 253,621 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 1,947.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.