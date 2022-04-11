Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $145.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 674.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

