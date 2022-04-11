Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.