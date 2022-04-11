HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Financial Survey

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and Flushing Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

HomeStreet currently has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. Given HomeStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 31.69% 16.28% 1.59% Flushing Financial 27.99% 13.44% 1.09%

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. HomeStreet pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and Flushing Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $364.27 million 2.56 $115.42 million $5.46 8.34 Flushing Financial $292.25 million 2.18 $81.79 million $2.60 8.03

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Flushing Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau and Suffolk County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

